UN Envoy Urges UNSC to Assess 'Significant Action' to Reverse Course of Events in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The UN Security Council must consider taking significant action to reverse the military coup and put an end to the violence in Myanmar, United Nations Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener said on Wednesday.

"While I welcome important steps taken so far by this Council as well as clear and strong bilateral measures including by members here today, I urge you once again to heed the Secretary-General's call for a firm, unified and resolute international response," Schraner Burgener said during closed emergency consultations. "This Council must consider potentially significant action that can reverse the course of events in Myanmar."