UN Envoy Urges UNSC To Hold 'Serious' Talks On Steps To Impact Dynamics Of Syria Conflict

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 02:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday called on the Security Council to hold "serious diplomatic discussions" to impact the dynamics of the Syrian conflict and make progress toward reaching a political resolution.

"I am calling anew for serious diplomatic discussions on a range of steps that could begin to impact the conflict dynamics, build some trust and confidence between and among Syrians and international stakeholders, and make progress step-by-step within the framework of resolution 2254," Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting.

Pedersen said he has recently convened with senior officials from major stakeholders for bilateral discussions in Geneva.

"Following bilateral consultations with Russia, the European Union, Turkey and Qatar in December, I consulted the League of Arab States, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States during January in Geneva," Pedersen said.

The UN Special Envoy added that he will continue the consultations with other interlocutors soon.

The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian military in order to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

