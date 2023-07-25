Open Menu

UN Envoy Warns Some Developers Likely To Abuse AI In Pursuit Of Profit

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 11:20 AM

UN Envoy Warns Some Developers Likely to Abuse AI in Pursuit of Profit

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to be misused by some developers who will deceive people in order to make money, UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill told Sputnik.

"There's been a lot of misuse of these platforms to delude people to lead them astray. You don't expect the developers of AI to be different.

They'll go where the money is if the money is in greater delusion if the money is in pornography... So that is where they will go." Gill said.

The envoy also said to look at how social media promised to bring people together and instead brought the opposite - loneliness.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed an AI multi-stakeholder advisory body, which won't be taking decisions on behalf of member states but will advise.

