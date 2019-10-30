UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Envoys Calls For Dialogue To Find Solution To Iraq's Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:18 PM

UN envoys calls for dialogue to find solution to Iraq's protests

The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Tuesday called for holding national dialogue to resolve the ongoing anti-government protests in Iraq

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Tuesday called for holding national dialogue to resolve the ongoing anti-government protests in Iraq.

Hennis-Plasschaert, quoted by a statement issued by the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), condemned the rising toll in the violent protests, citing that "violence is never the answer, the protection of life is the overriding imperative." She said that the protests across Iraq, particularly in Karbala, are alarming as witness reports indicated that "live fire was used against demonstrators, causing high numbers of casualties." Hennis-Plasschaert, also head of the UNAMI, said "a national dialogue is urgently needed to find prompt, meaningful responses." "This vicious cycle of violence must end," she said, adding that the UN stands with the Iraqi people and is ready to assist in this dialogue.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi authorities said that scores of protesters and security members were wounded in the central city of Karbala during anti-government protests over unemployment, corruption and lack of public services.

One person was killed 193 others, including 143 security personnel and 50 protesters, were wounded in the overnight protests in Karbala, the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights said in a statement.

Earlier the month, massive protests erupted in the capital Baghdad and central and southern provinces for similar reasons.

The Iraqi government has responded by presenting packages of reforms aimed at providing job opportunities, building housing complexes, paying stipends to the poor and scaling up the fight against corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Fire United Nations Poor Iraq Job Karbala Baghdad Government Housing

Recent Stories

IHC issues contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

18 minutes ago

Russia working with UAE, Saudi to preserve stabili ..

35 minutes ago

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

41 minutes ago

Court grants bail to Capt (retd) Safdar in hate sp ..

2 minutes ago

Climate-fuelled flooding to imperil 300 million by ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Skip APEC Summit, But Russia to Be Repres ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.