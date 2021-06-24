UN Estimates 1.47Mln Refugees to Be in Need of Resettlement in 2022 - Report

The number of refugees in need of resettlement is estimated to increase to 1.47 million next year, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a report released on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The number of refugees in need of resettlement is estimated to increase to 1.47 million next year, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a report released on Wednesday.

"In 2022, UNHCR estimates that global resettlement needs will slightly increase to 1,473,156 persons, as compared to 2021, when 1,445,383 were estimated to be in need of resettlement," the report said.

The UNHCR said the increase is anticipated in every region with the exception of Africa and Europe. However, even though the resettlement needs there decreased by 4 to 5 percent from last year, they are nevertheless estimated to have the highest resettlement needs in 2022, projected at 593,598 and 401,740, respectively.

With needs outpacing solutions however, the UNHCR has made an appeal to wealthier countries to create more available resettlement opportunities.

"Nearly 90 percent of the world's refugees are hosted in developing countries whose capacities were overstretched even before the pandemic," UNHCR International Protection chief Gillian Triggs said. "[They] are now forced to contend with worsening humanitarian conditions for local and displaced communities alike."