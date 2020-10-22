UrduPoint.com
UN Estimates 2,400 Rohingya Refugees Fled Myanmar In 2020, Up To 200 Died - Grandi

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:09 PM

The United Nations estimates that some 2,400 Rohingya have fled Myanmar this year, while about 200 have died, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a virtual donor conference on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The United Nations estimates that some 2,400 Rohingya have fled Myanmar this year, while about 200 have died, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a virtual donor conference on Thursday.

"Despair in the refugee community, despair in the future is a very high risk, and it has already been mentioned we see it reflected into growing numbers of refugees trying to leave, 2,400 estimated this year, embarking on very dangerous journey and then unfortunately left wandering at sea, sometimes for months," Grandi said.

"We estimate that up to 200 lost their lives this year."

According to data provided by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), more than 800,000 Rohingya refugees have fled from Myanmar's Rakhine State to Bangladesh when fighting between the government forces and Arakan Army, a Buddhist rebel group, was at its fiercest between 2017 and 2019.

The United States, European Union, United Kingdom and UNHCR co-hosted Thursday's donors conference, dubbed Sustaining Support for the Rohingya Refugee Response.

