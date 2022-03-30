UrduPoint.com

UN Estimates 2Bln People Live In Conflict Affected Zones - Guterres

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 09:27 PM

UN Estimates 2Bln People Live in Conflict Affected Zones - Guterres

The United Nations estimates that almost 2 billion people around the world are living in areas affected by violent conflict, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United Nations estimates that almost 2 billion people around the world are living in areas affected by violent conflict, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"One quarter of humanity lives in conflict-affected areas, 2 billion people, '' Guterres said at a virtual meeting of the UN Peacebuilding Commission.

Guterres reiterated that peacekeeping is the main task of the United Nations now, noting that 84 million people were forcibly displaced from their home areas last year because of conflicts, violence and human rights violations.

At least 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2022.

"We are facing the highest number of violent conflicts since 1945," Guterres said.

The UN Secretary General acknowledged that conflicts affected almost every part of the world, from Yemen to Syria, from Haiti to Sahel, and the current crisis in Ukraine is causing serious problems with fuel and food to many developing countries.

