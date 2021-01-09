UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The United Nations estimates that 2.3 million people in Ethiopia urgently require humanitarian assistance, a figure arrived at after the completion of assessment missions into previously inaccessible areas of the Tigray province, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We, along with our partners, have been able to access areas that have been previously inaccessible," Dujarric said. "We estimate that 2.3 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray, including 1.3 million additional people due to conflict, and over 950,000 people already there, including refugees."

Dujarric noted that the figures will likely change in the days ahead as further information becomes available, adding that access to most parts of North-Western, Eastern, and Central Tigray remains limited due to insecurity and bureaucratic hurdles.

The spokesman explained that the missions were not able to access two of the four refugee camps in the region.

They also reported that localized fighting and insecurity has continued in rural areas around the cities of Mekelle, Shiraro and Shire.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners have earlier appealed for $116.5 million to address the immediate needs of Ethiopia's vulnerable populations until January 31.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has also requested $155.7 million to address the needs of 115,000 projected refugees by June.

The situation in Tigray has been volatile since early November when the Ethiopian Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front - the province's ruling party - of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation.

According to the United Nations, at least 90,000 people have since been displaced, including 55,500 refugees who fled into neighboring Sudan.