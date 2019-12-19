UrduPoint.com
UN Estimates Will Need Over $3Bln For Syria Humanitarian Response In 2020 - Official

The United Nations estimates that it will require some $3.3 billion for humanitarian assistance in Syria next year, a sum similar to that in 2019, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller said on Thursday

"The UN estimates that the overall financial requirements for the humanitarian response in 2020 will be similar to the 3.3 billion Dollars requested in 2019," Mueller said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Mueller said some 11 million people in Syria are projected to need humanitarian assistance on regular basis, while five million of them will be in acute need of aid.

Communities across the region that host some 5.6 million Syrian refugees will also require approximately $5.2 billion next year, Mueller added.

The Syrian conflict has resulted in more than 5.6 million refugees and 6 million internally displaced people.

