UN, Ethiopia's Rights Commission Will Probe Alleged Abuses In Tigray - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:38 PM

UN, Ethiopia's Rights Commission Will Probe Alleged Abuses in Tigray - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in a statement on Thursday that they will conduct a joint investigation into the alleged human rights violations committed in the Tigray region.

"The EHRC and OHCHR have been monitoring closely the human rights situation since the start of the conflict on November 4, 2020," the statement said. "Both organizations remain concerned about the reports of serious human rights violations and abuses and the devastating impact of the conflict on the civilian population. With multiple actors involved in the conflict and the gravity of the reported violations, an objective, independent investigation is urgently required.

"

The deployment of the investigative team will start as soon as possible for an initial period of three months, the statement said.

Earlier o Thursday, Doctors Without Borders said that its staff witnessed at least four civilians dragged off buses and killed by Ethiopian soldiers in the embattled Tigray region.

The office of the UN Secretary-General called the reports of the executions "horrifying" and said the incident must be looked into.

Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray has been volatile since early November when the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front party of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation there.

