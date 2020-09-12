UN, EU, NATO Support Historic Intra-Afghan Peace Talks in Doha

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The United Nations, the European Union and NATO support the intra-Afghan peace talks between the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement that started on Saturday in Doha, the representatives of the international organizations said.

"Please be assured in the readiness of the United Nations to support the process of intra-Afghan peace negotiations and the sustainable development of the country," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video address to participants of the talks.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that the European Union also welcomed the negotiations.

"The European Union welcomes the launch of the direct intra-Afghan negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement.

This is a ground-breaking moment. It marks the start of a genuine peace process, which should lead to the peace that the people of Afghanistan deserve and have long demanded," Borrell said in his address.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance supports Afghans in their efforts to reach peace and urged both sides to end violence.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have launched peace talks in the Qatari capital on Saturday following the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process, which was agreed when the insurgent group and the United States signed a peace deal in February. The main topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system, and a range of social issues.