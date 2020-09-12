UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN, EU, NATO Support Historic Intra-Afghan Peace Talks In Doha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 03:09 PM

UN, EU, NATO Support Historic Intra-Afghan Peace Talks in Doha

The United Nations, the European Union and NATO support the intra-Afghan peace talks between the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement that started on Saturday in Doha, the representatives of the international organizations said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The United Nations, the European Union and NATO support the intra-Afghan peace talks between the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement that started on Saturday in Doha, the representatives of the international organizations said.

"Please be assured in the readiness of the United Nations to support the process of intra-Afghan peace negotiations and the sustainable development of the country," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video address to participants of the talks.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that the European Union also welcomed the negotiations.

"The European Union welcomes the launch of the direct intra-Afghan negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement.

This is a ground-breaking moment. It marks the start of a genuine peace process, which should lead to the peace that the people of Afghanistan deserve and have long demanded," Borrell said in his address.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance supports Afghans in their efforts to reach peace and urged both sides to end violence.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have launched peace talks in the Qatari capital on Saturday following the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process, which was agreed when the insurgent group and the United States signed a peace deal in February. The main topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system, and a range of social issues.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Prisoner Exchange European Union Doha Alliance Lead United States February Government

Recent Stories

Main suspect in Motorway gang-rape case arrested, ..

14 minutes ago

Greek riot police fire tear gas at Lesbos migrants ..

16 seconds ago

VC IUB appoints Dr Abid Shahzad Director Internati ..

17 seconds ago

Slovenia woman jailed for cutting off hand for ins ..

19 seconds ago

AJK PM condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

14 minutes ago

Two Dead After Single-Engine Airplane Crashes Afte ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.