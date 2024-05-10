UN, EU Officials Condemn 'escalation' Of Violence Against UNRWA
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 07:48 PM
United Nations and European officials Friday condemned attacks against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in east Jerusalem, which have forced it to temporarily close its headquarters
"I condemn the recent attack on UNRWA Headquarters in East Jerusalem. Targeting aid workers and humanitarian assets is unacceptable, and must stop," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to Thursday's attack.
Earlier Germany's foreign ministry called out the "escalation of violent protest" and said on X that "Israel must ensure the protection of UN facilities and personnel in the occupied Palestinian territories".
"The UN need to be able to serve their important mandate in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem," the ministry added.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc also "strongly condemns the attack".
"It is Israel's responsibility to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers. UNRWA is an irreplaceable lifeline to millions in Gaza and the region," he said in a post on X.
Also on X, French diplomat Catherine Colonna called for the headquarters to be protected following the "unjustifiable violence" and said that the UNRWA "must be able to carry out its mission".
