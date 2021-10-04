UN Evacuates 7 Staff Members Declared Persona Non Grata By Ethiopia - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The seven United Nations staff who were declared persona non grata by the Ethiopian government and ordered to leave the country last week have been relocated over concerns about their safety, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The seven United Nations staff who were declared persona non grata by the Ethiopian government and ordered to leave the country last week have been relocated over concerns about their safety, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"None of the seven UN staff named by the Ethiopian government is in the country at present. They have been moved from the country to ensure their safety," Haq said during a press briefing.

Haq declined to comment on whether a particular threat has been received over the weekend that prompted the United Nations to evacuate its staff, but said the world body is evaluating the next steps and intends to continue to go about its work in Ethiopia.