UN Evacuates All Eligible Dependents From Ethiopia Amid Worsening Security - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The United Nations has decided to temporarily evacuate all eligible dependents from Ethiopia amid the worsening security situation in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Given the security situation in the country and out of an abundance of caution, the United Nations has decided to reduce its footprint in the country by temporarily relocating all eligible dependents," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric also said it is important to note that UN staff will remain in Ethiopia to deliver on the world body's mandates that include monitoring the situation as it evolves and continuing operations and support to all people in need of assistance.