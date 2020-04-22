UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:50 PM

UN Examines Calling Off Events in New York Scheduled for June Amid COVID-19 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The United Nations headquarters complex in New York City is currently assessing the possibility of canceling events scheduled for June amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are looking now obviously, the first step, at events that will take place in June," Dujarric said when asked whether the world's body intends to call off the General Assembly high-level week planned for September.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier in the week announced the cancellation of all public events scheduled for June to curb the spread of the infection.

According to Dujarric, at least 30 employees working at UN headquarters in Manhattan had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, a total of 249 UN personnel worldwide had contracted the infection, and three have passed away.

Your Thoughts and Comments

