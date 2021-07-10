(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The United Nations has received Haiti's request for military assistance following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and is now examining the letter, the office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik.

Earlier media reports said that Haiti had sent a letter to the UN asking it to send troops to help protect key infrastructure and ensure security and public order In Haiti after the assassination. Haiti has also asked the US for similar military assistance.

"What we can tell you is that our special political mission in Haiti, BINUH, received the letter, which is being examined. The dispatch of troops under any circumstances would be a matter for the Security Council to decide," Guterres' office told Sputnik in a statement.