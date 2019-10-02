UrduPoint.com
UN Examining Letter From Moscow On US Rejection Of Russian Delegation Visas - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:51 PM

UN Examining Letter From Moscow on US Rejection of Russian Delegation Visas - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The United Nations is currently examining an official letter sent by Russia regarding the United States' refusal to issue visas to members of the Russian delegation in the UN General Assembly and will take whatever appropriate action is needed, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We have now received an official letter from the Russian Federation regarding the visa issues," Dujarric told reporters. "We are studying it and will take whatever action is appropriate from the secretariats."

When asked whether the UN Secretariat had received a request from Russia to change the location of the UNGA First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security issues and meets after the General Assembly General Debate in New York, Dujarric said that he had not seen such correspondence.

"I am not aware nor have I seen any official correspondence regarding moving the committee, but, obviously, any shift in the location of the work of the General Assembly committee would be a decision taken by member states," Dujarric said.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow might resort to advocating for the relocation of the UN headquarters, currently located in New York City, amid the United States' refusal to grant visas to 10 members of the Russian delegation for the UNGA's high-level week.

The United States has not issued visas for several members of the Russian delegation citing some technical difficulties.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the United States for describing the situation as a technical problem, arguing that Russian delegates met all the deadlines for sending visa documents.

