UN Examining Russia Letter On Visa Issues For UN General Assembly Session - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:43 PM

UN Examining Russia Letter on Visa Issues for UN General Assembly Session - Spokesman

The United Nations is currently examining an official letter sent by Russia regarding the United States' refusal to issue visas to members of the Russian delegation in the UN General Assembly and will take whatever appropriate action is needed, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

"We have now received an official letter from the Russia Federation regarding the visa issues," Dujarric told reporters. "We are studying it and will take whatever action is appropriate from the secretariats."

