UN Expects Damage Caused by Earthquakes in Turkey to Exceed $100Bln

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Damage caused by the devastating February earthquakes in Turkey alone would exceed $100 billion, Louisa Vinton, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkey, said on Tuesday.

The damage assessment was expected to be completed by a major EU donor conference in Brussels scheduled to take place on March 16, with current estimates for Turkey alone already exceeding $100 billion, Vinton told a briefing.

The UN representative added that over 200,000 buildings, with over 600,000 flats and offices inside, had been destroyed as result of the earthquakes.

In February, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the south-eastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in the neighboring countries, with Syria being affected the most. Over 46,000 people have been confirmed dead in the disaster in Turkey alone, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Thousands more died in Syria.