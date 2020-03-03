UN Expects New Yemen Fundraiser to Repeat 2019 Success - Humanitarian Coordinator

The United Nations hopes that the Yemen international funding conference in Riyadh next month will repeat the success of last year's pledging event, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen told Sputnik

"We expect that the operation will be about the same size as last year. Because so many people need help. And in order for us to mount that, we're going to need money. And that's why these pledging conferences are so significant," Lise Grande said.

The previous fundraiser in Geneva secured $2.6 billion in pledges from donors, up 30 percent from 2018. Donations largely came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which were involved in the Yemeni war. The UAE pulled out last summer.

The new conference was announced at the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum on Sunday. Grande, who spoke to Sputnik on the event's sidelines, said the April 2 conference would bring together all UN members who, she hopes, will pledge more funds for the aid operation.

The UN describes what is happening in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of the entire population requiring some form of humanitarian assistance or protection.

"There is no other country in the world where a higher percentage of the population depends on the assistance provided by the international community," Grande confirmed.

Grande said the humanitarian operation in Yemen was the largest of its kind and heavily depended on donors, who have been contributing generously to humanitarian assistance.

"It is the largest humanitarian operation globally. We speak very frequently with those donor countries. There are meetings where we're all together and then there are bilateral meetings where we discuss specific issues," she said.