UrduPoint.com

UN Expects Over 8 Million Ukrainians To Flee As Refugees

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 03:14 PM

UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee as refugees

More than eight million Ukrainians could flee as refugees this year, the United Nations said Tuesday, doubling its aid appeal for those stuck inside the war-ravaged countr

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :More than eight million Ukrainians could flee as refugees this year, the United Nations said Tuesday, doubling its aid appeal for those stuck inside the war-ravaged country.

More than 5.2 million Ukrainians have already fled the country in the two months since Russia launched its full-fledged invasion on February 24, fuelling Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

The UN refugee agency, which initially forecast that up to four million people would flee this year, said it would need $1.85 billion to support refugees in neighbouring countries.

The latest projected number was reached "in collaboration with the authorities and neighbouring countries," UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva.

"But it is important to remember that this situation is highly dynamic." The UN humanitarian agency has more than doubled its estimate for how much money is needed to assist people inside Ukraine.

The UN launched a flash appeal on March 1, calling for $1.1 billion to help some six million people inside the country over three months.

On Tuesday, the humanitarian agency OCHA said it now estimated that more than $2.25 billion was necessary to address the escalating needs inside Ukraine, and said the appeal was meant to cover assistance through August.

The number of people estimated in need of humanitarian aid in Ukraine has swelled to 15.7 million, up from 12 million earlier.

The revised appeal aims to help 8.7 million in most dire need of assistance, OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters.

He said that so far, donors had provided $980 million, covering 44 percent of the updated appeal.

Those funds, he said, have "enabled the UN and our partners to reach 3.4 million people inside Ukraine with some kind of humanitarian assistance."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Geneva Money February March August World War From Refugee UNHCR Billion Million

Recent Stories

Four die due to blast inside vehicle in Karachi

Four die due to blast inside vehicle in Karachi

19 seconds ago
 Two wanted street criminals held, weapons recovere ..

Two wanted street criminals held, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 Samoa, Vanuatu report more COVID-19-related deaths ..

Samoa, Vanuatu report more COVID-19-related deaths

2 minutes ago
 Poland to Cut Back on Flights in Warsaw From May 1 ..

Poland to Cut Back on Flights in Warsaw From May 1 Over Traffic Controller Dispu ..

2 minutes ago
 vivo V23e Is a Jackpot for Consumers – Featuring ..

Vivo V23e Is a Jackpot for Consumers – Featuring 50MP AF Portrait Selfie, 4050 ..

11 minutes ago
 US vows to move 'heaven and earth' on bolstering U ..

US vows to move 'heaven and earth' on bolstering Ukraine

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.