UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse By Peacekeepers In CAR To Start As Soon As Possible

3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:43 AM

The United Nations expects the investigations into the allegations of sexual misconduct involving Gabonese peacekeepers from its mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) to be launched by the affected countries as soon as possible, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

On September 14, the United Nations decided to repatriate all Gabonese peacekeepers from its Mission in the car (MINUSCA) after receiving credible reports suggesting that the military contingent was involved in sexual exploitation.

"We are in the process of informing the member states concerned so the national investigations can be launched as soon as possible with the assistance of the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS)," Haq said during a press briefing. "We continue to have constructive exchanges of troop and police-contributing countries. We expect them to take urgent measures to address all allegations concerning their personnel and ensure that perpetrators who were found to have engaged in sexual exploitation and or abuse are held accountable in line with national laws.

Haq said the OIOS and the Gabonese authorities have gathered evidence that would allow them to complete the investigation and inform the United Nations of its findings.

All identified victims and their children have been referred for help and are expected to receive medical, health, psychological, legal and material support, he said.

In addition, MINUSCA has deployed response teams to remote locations in the CAR to gather data regarding more recently reported allegations of sexual misconduct by UN peacekeepers, Haq added.

The United Nations has received a total of 32 allegations of sexual misconduct concerning 81 alleged perpetrators from Gabon since 2015. Out of the 32 allegations, six have been substantiated through an investigation.

