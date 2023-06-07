UN Expects Severe Impact On Russia- Controlled Territories After Kakhovka Dam Destruction
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 01:40 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Severe impact is to be seen in Russian-controlled areas following the destruction of Kakhovka HPP, UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday.
"Severe impact is also expected in areas controlled by the Russian Federation where my colleagues are still struggling to gain access," Griffiths told the Security Council.