- Home
- World
- UN expert calls for “all tools” approach to end systematic gender oppression in Afghanistan
UN Expert Calls For “all Tools” Approach To End Systematic Gender Oppression In Afghanistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Taliban’s pattern of systematic violations of women’s and girls’ fundamental rights has intensified, causing immense harm, spanning generations and all elements of society in Afghanistan, a UN expert warned Tuesday.
"The Taliban’s institutionalization of its system of oppression of women and girls, and the harms that it is continuing to entrench, should shock the conscience of humanity”, said Richard Bennett, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, who presented his latest report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
“These violations are so severe and extensive that they appear to form a widespread and systematic attack on a civilian population which may amount to crimes against humanity," he said.
"This attack is not only ongoing, it is intensifying.”
Bennett called on the Taliban to take immediate steps to reverse their system of gender oppression that deprives women and girls of their fundamental rights.
The Special Rapporteur also urged an “all tools” approach to challenge and dismantle the Taliban’s institutionalized system of gender oppression and to hold those responsible to account.
This approach includes the use of international accountability mechanisms such as the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, as well as pursuing cases at the national level under the principle of universal jurisdiction.
The Taliban swept back into power in August 2021 and swiftly began curtailing women’s rights, including imposing stricter dress codes, banning higher education for girls, excluding women from the job market, and restricting freedom of movement in public spaces, it was pointed out.
This repression is bolstered by the Taliban’s use of violence, mainly through murder, enforced disappearance, torture, rape and other inhumane acts, according to the UN expert’s latest report.
Since the Taliban takeover, a series of verbal and written decrees have effectively eliminated the fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls, with violence being used to enforce their edicts.
According to the report, the systematized oppression will disempower Afghan women across generations, ingraining their inferior socioeconomic status and State-enforced dependence on men.
Bennett said he is firmly of the viewpoint that “gender apartheid” most fully encapsulates this ongoing injustice, given its institutionalised and ideological nature.
The Human Rights Council-appointed expert is recommending Member States recognize the concept of gender apartheid and propel its codification. He believes doing so will effectively address the unmatched human rights crisis confronting Afghan women.
Bennett said he opposed any legitimization of the Taliban leadership until concrete, measurable, and verified improvements on human rights take place.
“Afghans, in particular Afghan women and girls, have shown tremendous bravery and determination in the face of Taliban oppression. The international community must match this with protection and solidarity, including decisive and principled action, which places human rights front and centre,” the UN expert added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From World
-
Biden voices concern over Palestinians' plight in Gaza as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha in U.S.7 seconds ago
-
Indian national accused of plotting to kill Sikh leader appears in US court18 seconds ago
-
Five migrants found dead on boat off Spain's Canaries24 seconds ago
-
Air pollution accounted for 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, UNICEF-backed report34 seconds ago
-
At UN, Pakistan urges global drive to recover arms from deadly terrorists group like TTP41 seconds ago
-
CAIR urges Biden to take ‘concrete action’ after UN says Israel waging ‘extermination' campaig ..46 seconds ago
-
UN officials accuse Israel of attempting 'extermination' of Palestinians in Gaza57 seconds ago
-
Iraqis flock to river or ice rink to escape searing heat1 minute ago
-
Climate protest targets private jets at UK airport41 minutes ago
-
Death toll tops 1,000 after hajj marked by extreme heat: AFP tally51 minutes ago
-
Russia pounds Ukraine energy sites in latest 'mass' attack1 hour ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index rebounds on bargain-buying1 hour ago