UN Expert Calls for Sanctioning Myanmar Military Over Human Rights Violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Thomas Andrews urged the international community to impose multilateral sanctions on the military, which has taken power in Myanmar, over multiple human rights violations.

"Multilateral sanctions should be imposed on both senior junta leaders and their major sources of revenue including military owned and controlled enterprises," Andrews said, presenting his report in the Human Rights Council.

He cited multiple documented examples of murder, torture and persecution against civilians as the reason for restrictive measures, stressing that they were systematic.