UN Expert Calls On Cuba To End Intimidation Of Racial Justice Activists - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 08:39 PM

UN Expert Calls on Cuba to End Intimidation of Racial Justice Activists - Statement

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor on Thursday urged Cuba to end intimidation and detention of activists working to promote racial justice in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor on Thursday urged Cuba to end intimidation and detention of activists working to promote racial justice in the country.

"The recurrent arrests of human rights defenders on the island, the lack of access to legal representation while they are detained and the surveillance exercised by agents of the Department of State Security is contrary to international law and must cease," Lawlor said in a statement.

The special rapporteur said that Cuba has been detaining since 2017 in their homes members of the Committee for Racial Integration who combat racism against the Afro-Cuban population.

Lawlor explained the committee members were targeted frequently with limitations to their freedom of movement due to what appeared to be intelligence work and ended with harassment by authorities.

"Human rights defenders must not be subjected to reprisals because of their legitimate work to help create a civil and just society," she said.

Lawlor also noted that she was in contact with Cuba's authorities on the issue and called on the country to avoid human rights defenders becoming subject to reprisals.

