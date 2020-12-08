UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Expert Demands Assange's Release, 10 Years On

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:12 PM

UN expert demands Assange's release, 10 years on

A UN rights expert on Tuesday urged Britain to release Julian Assange immediately following a decade of "arbitrary detention", insisting the WikiLeaks founder should await a decision on extradition to the United States outside prison

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A UN rights expert on Tuesday urged Britain to release Julian Assange immediately following a decade of "arbitrary detention", insisting the WikiLeaks founder should await a decision on extradition to the United States outside prison.

The 49-year-old Australian was first arrested 10 years ago on December 7, 2010.

He is currently being held in the top-security Belmarsh jail in London awaiting the next hearing, due on January 4, on a US extradition request, in a case seen by his supporters as a cause celebre for media freedom.

"The British authorities initially detained Mr. Assange on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by Sweden in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct that have since been formally dropped due to lack of evidence," said UN human rights expert Nils Melzer.

"Today, he is detained for exclusively preventative purposes," said Melzer, the special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

"Mr. Assange is not a criminal convict and poses no threat to anyone, so his prolonged solitary confinement in a high-security prison is neither necessary nor proportionate and clearly lacks any legal basis." UN rights experts do not speak for the United Nations but report their findings to it.

Assange faces 18 charges in the United States relating to the 2010 release by WikiLeaks of 500,000 secret files detailing aspects of military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

If convicted in the United States, Assange could be jailed for up to 175 years.

- 'Severe suffering' - In 2012, while on bail, he dodged an extradition attempt by Sweden by claiming political asylum in Ecuador's embassy in London.

He remained in the small diplomatic mission for seven years and the Swedish charges were later dropped.

But he was turned over to British police in April 2019 after a change of government in Quito, and jailed for having skipped bail. Washington then served a formal extradition request.

Melzer said the "progressively severe suffering inflicted" on Assange "amounts not only to arbitrary detention, but also to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment".

Melzer said Assange, "who suffers from a pre-existing respiratory health condition", should be released from prison during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the former computer hacker could potentially be placed under guarded house arrest.

"Mr. Assange's rights have been severely violated for more than a decade," said Melzer.

"He must now be allowed to live a normal family, social and professional life."Assange should not be extradited to the United States due to serious human rights concerns, the UN expert added.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Police United Nations Washington Jail Iraq London Quito Ecuador United States Sweden January April December Criminals 2019 Family Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

1 minute ago

Equities wait for Brexit, stimulus developments

4 minutes ago

Corals can bounce back from bleaching, if humans d ..

4 minutes ago

Ethiopia, UN tussle over humanitarian access to Ti ..

4 minutes ago

J&J readies 500 mn vaccine doses for poor countrie ..

4 minutes ago

NUMS postpones MBBS, BDS examinations 2020 due to ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.