UN Expert Says ICC Move To Probe Israel For War Crimes 'Step Forward In Quest For Justice'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:03 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to investigate alleged war crimes committed by Israel in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, including East Jerusalem, is a significant step toward achieving justice, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories Michael Lynk in a statement on Tuesday.

The ICC ruled on Friday that it had jurisdiction to open an investigation into Israel's alleged war crimes on the occupied Palestinian territories. ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has claimed since December 2019 that there was sufficient evidence to open a full investigation into possible war crimes committed there.

"This is a significant step forward in the quest for justice and accountability involving the unaccountable 53-year-old occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza," Lynk said.

"This ruling opens the door for credible allegations of Rome Statute crimes to finally be investigated and potentially reach the trial stage at the ICC."

Lynk pointed out that in the context of Israel's protracted occupation, the international community has permitted a "culture of exceptionalism" to prevail. He noted that despite a number of authoritative UN reports urging for accountability and for Israel to investigate credible allegations of crimes none of these calls for justice had been headed.

"Had international legal obligations been purposively enforced years ago, the occupation and the conflict would have been justly resolved and there would have been no need for the ICC process," Lynk said.

The international community should support the ICC investigation, which can help end the impunity and bring peace in the Middle East, Lynk added.

