Open Menu

UN Expert Says Israel Seeks 'eradication' Of Palestinians

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

UN expert says Israel seeks 'eradication' of Palestinians

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Outspoken UN rights expert Francesca Albanese reiterated Tuesday an allegation that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza, charging that the country is seeking the "eradication of Palestinians" from their land.

"Today, the genocide of the Palestinians appears to be the means to an end: the complete removal or eradication of Palestinians from the land so integral to their identity, and which is illegally and openly coveted by Israel," the independent expert concluded in a fresh report.

Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, has long faced harsh criticism, allegations of anti-Semitism and demands for her removal, from Israel and some of its allies, over her relentless criticism and longstanding accusations of "genocide".

She was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but does not speak on behalf of the United Nations.

She charged that the offensive Israel unleashed was "part of a long-term international, systematic state-organised forced displacement and replacement of the Palestinians".

"The Gaza genocide is a tragedy foretold, and one that risks expanding to other Palestinians under Israeli rule," Albanese wrote in the report, which was dated October 1 but only made public Tuesday.

"Since its establishment, Israel has treated the occupied people as a hated encumbrance and threat to be eradicated, subjecting millions of Palestinians, for generations, to everyday indignities, mass killing, mass incarceration, forced displacement, racial segregation and apartheid," the report conclusion read.

It said the war was a "furtherance of the political ambitions of Israel for sovereignty over the whole of former Mandatory Palestine".

AFP has sought a comment from Israel's mission in Geneva.

nl/rjm/rlp

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Geneva October From Million

Recent Stories

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

2 hours ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

4 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

5 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

5 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

8 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

17 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World