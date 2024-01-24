Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Environmental activists face a severe crackdown in Britain, a UN expert warned Tuesday, lamenting that peaceful protesters face long prison terms and are the targets of "toxic discourse".

Michel Forst, the UN special rapporteur on environmental defenders, said he had received "extremely worrying information" during a recent visit to Britain about "an increasingly severe crackdown".

"Regressive laws" were being used to slap environmental and climate activists with severe penalties, "including in relation to the exercise of the right to peaceful protest", he warned in a statement.

Forst is an independent expert appointed under the UN's Aarhus Convention, which among other things provides for justice in environmental matters, but he does not speak on behalf of the United Nations.

He stressed that "the right to protest is a basic human right" and "an essential part of a healthy democracy".

British police were controversially granted anti-protest powers by the government last year following several years of disruptive demonstrations by environment activists.

Forst said peaceful demonstrators are being prosecuted under the 2022 Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act for the criminal offence of "public nuisance", punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

In addition, the 2023 Public Order Act is being used "to further criminalise peaceful protest", he said.

Last month, for instance, a peaceful climate protester who took part in an approximately 30-minute slow march on a public road was sentenced to six months in prison.