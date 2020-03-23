UN Expert Slams Greece for Forcible Expulsion of Migrants Back to Turkey

Reported pushbacks of migrants to Turkey by Greek security officers violate international rules and principles, Felipe Gonzalez Morales, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Reported pushbacks of migrants to Turkey by Greek security officers violate international rules and principles, Felipe Gonzalez Morales, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, said on Monday.

Tensions have risen on the Greek-Turkish border after Ankara announced on February 29 that it could no longer prevent the movement of migrants and asylum seekers, citing the escalation of violence in Syria's Idlib province. In response, Greek authorities suspended all asylum applications for one month, and thousands of illegal crossings have been thwarted.

"I am very concerned about the reported pushbacks of asylum seekers and migrants, which constitutes a violation of the prohibition of collective expulsions and the principle of non-refoulement," Gonzalez Morales said.

Violence against asylum seekers by Greek security officers and unidentified armed men, who push the migrants back Turkey, are unacceptable, he said.

The UN expert also called on Athens to immediately reverse decision to suspend asylum applications.

In 2016, the EU and Turkey signed a deal worth 6 billion Euros ($6.74 billion) that would see Ankara help Brussels stem migration flows, although Turkey has accused the EU of reneging on its commitments. Earlier in March, leading European Commission officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the situation on the border with Greece.