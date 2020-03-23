UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Expert Slams Greece For Forcible Expulsion Of Migrants Back To Turkey

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:15 PM

UN Expert Slams Greece for Forcible Expulsion of Migrants Back to Turkey

Reported pushbacks of migrants to Turkey by Greek security officers violate international rules and principles, Felipe Gonzalez Morales, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Reported pushbacks of migrants to Turkey by Greek security officers violate international rules and principles, Felipe Gonzalez Morales, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, said on Monday.

Tensions have risen on the Greek-Turkish border after Ankara announced on February 29 that it could no longer prevent the movement of migrants and asylum seekers, citing the escalation of violence in Syria's Idlib province. In response, Greek authorities suspended all asylum applications for one month, and thousands of illegal crossings have been thwarted.

"I am very concerned about the reported pushbacks of asylum seekers and migrants, which constitutes a violation of the prohibition of collective expulsions and the principle of non-refoulement," Gonzalez Morales said.

Violence against asylum seekers by Greek security officers and unidentified armed men, who push the migrants back Turkey, are unacceptable, he said.

The UN expert also called on Athens to immediately reverse decision to suspend asylum applications.

In 2016, the EU and Turkey signed a deal worth 6 billion Euros ($6.74 billion) that would see Ankara help Brussels stem migration flows, although Turkey has accused the EU of reneging on its commitments. Earlier in March, leading European Commission officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the situation on the border with Greece.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Turkey Brussels Athens Idlib Ankara Greece Tayyip Erdogan February March Border 2016 All Billion

Recent Stories

We must fulfill our obligation individually, colle ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays glowing tributes to Dr ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine center set u ..

3 minutes ago

PCB clarification on live-streaming rights

29 minutes ago

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer participates in virtual meet ..

33 minutes ago

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.