UN Expert Urges Accountability for Human Rights Violations in CAR - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) UN independent expert on the human rights situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) Yao Agbetse urged in a statement on Friday conducting investigations into violence surrounding the last month's presidential election in in the Central African Republic and prosecute those responsible for human right violations to prevent further conflict.

"I urge MINUSCA [UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic], the Special Criminal Court (SPC) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to promptly investigate serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by the CPC and other armed groups," Agbetse said. "Without a strong message combined with deterrent actions, including coercion where appropriate, the worst could happen: the implosion of the country and massive violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law."

The expert also called on the UN Security Council and the car Sanctions Committee to draw the consequences of the obstruction by the Coalition of Patriots for Change rebels of the country's electoral campaign in December and conducted attacks that resulted in the loss of life among the civilian population and MINUSCA peacekeepers.

Agbetse condemned the support of former CAR President Francois Bozize to the CPC and deplored the incitement of violence and obstruction of the electoral process by the former head of state.

He also called on the global community to wean the armed groups off any weapons supplies and urged the CAR government to promote an inclusive political dialogue.

The CAR held general elections on December 27. The week before the election saw violence between the forces backing incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera and supporters of Bozize. Touadera won a second term, but the outcome of the election still needs to be certified by the republic's Constitutional Court.

On January 4, the CPC that supported Bozize took control of Bangassou some 750 kilometers away from their target Bangui. Almost 60,000 people were forced to flee the CAR due to election-related violence, according to the UN Refugee Agency.