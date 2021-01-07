UrduPoint.com
UN Expert Urges For Steps To Protect Civilian Aircrafts Over Conflict Zones - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:02 PM

UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Killings Agnes Callamard issued a statement on Thursday in which she called for establishing urgent measures to protect civilian aircraft flying over conflict zones

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Killings Agnes Callamard issued a statement on Thursday in which she called for establishing urgent measures to protect civilian aircraft flying over conflict zones.

Callamard issued the call on the first anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 in Iran.

"The strike against flight PS752 highlights the insufficiencies of the international conventions related to air safety... when dealing with military actions against civilian planes," the statement said. "The international system responsible for civilian air safety... must be urgently optimized to effectively address the issue of air safety in conflict zones or indeed a far more complete overhaul and reform ought to be on the agenda."

On January 8, 2020, the Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed almost immediately after takeoff in Iran. All 176 people aboard the aircraft were killed and included nationals of Ukraine, Canada, Iran, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Three days later, Iran admitted that its military shot down the airplane after misidentifying it for a hostile cruise missile. The crash took place amid an escalating confrontation between Iran and the United States following the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani by US drones.

Callamard said in situations of high military tensions, closing the airspace is the most effective mean to prevent an attack on civilian aircraft.

"All other options are secondary and may subject civilian aircraft to risk," she said.

In addition, Callamard said that the international community must set out clear standards as to when governments should close their airspace and hold states accountable for failing to do so.

Callamard also called for establishing an independent body to monitor air safety in conflict zones and to inform states about the risks to civilian airplanes.

"Passengers and flight crew cannot be left at the mercy of states and airlines who put revenue and other motives ahead of safety," Callamard said.

