UN Expert Urges Italy to End Criminal Persecution of Crews Rescuing Migrants at Sea

The ongoing criminal proceedings in Italy against charities rescuing migrants at sea are a "darkening stain" on the country's and the European Union's human rights record, a UN expert said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The ongoing criminal proceedings in Italy against charities rescuing migrants at sea are a "darkening stain" on the country's and the European Union's human rights record, a UN expert said Thursday.

An Italian court opened preliminary criminal proceedings in May against 21 people, including members of the Iuventa search-and-rescue crew and human rights defenders from other civilian vessels, who are accused of aiding human traffickers during rescue missions in 2016 and 2017.

"They are being criminalized for their human rights work. Saving lives is not a crime and solidarity is not smuggling," Mary Lawlor, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, said.

The office of Italy's new far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the interior ministry applied to the court last month to join the case as plaintiffs, in what the expert said was a "disturbing sign."

The vessel Iuventa was involved in the rescue of some 14,000 people in the Mediterranean Sea before it was seized in 2017. More than 1 million people traveled across the sea to the European Union at the height of the migrant crisis in 2015.