UrduPoint.com

UN Expert Urges Vaccines To Help North Korea End Covid Isolation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 03:42 PM

UN expert urges vaccines to help North Korea end Covid isolation

The world should provide millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines to North Korea, where "draconian" anti-pandemic measures are worsening an already-severe food crisis, a UN human rights expert said Wednesday

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The world should provide millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines to North Korea, where "draconian" anti-pandemic measures are worsening an already-severe food crisis, a UN human rights expert said Wednesday.

The impoverished nation has been behind a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade since early 2020 to protect itself from the pandemic, with the economy suffering and trade all but stopped.

The country's "draconian" anti-Covid measures, including border closures and further limits on domestic freedom of movement, have worsened the food crisis, Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN special rapporteur on human rights, said.

Crucial domestic market activity has been cut off, and international aid workers have been forced to depart, with humanitarian operations all but halted, he said, adding that vulnerable populations were at risk of starvation.

The international community should "agree on a strategy to provide the DPRK with 60 million doses of vaccination to cover at least two shots for the entire population," Quintana said at a press briefing in Seoul Wednesday.

Vaccinations are "the key to opening the DPRK's border... and bringing it out of isolation," he added, using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

North Korea has yet to confirm a single case of the novel coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization, North Korea had by the end of 2020 conducted 13,259 Covid-19 tests, which all came back negative.

It had been due to receive more than 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the Covax programme last year, but rejected them due to concerns over side effects, Yonhap reported at the time.

It has also rejected offers of vaccines from allies Russia and China, local reports say.

In January, North Korea conducted a record seven weapons tests, including firing the most powerful missile since 2017, as it ignored US offers of talks.

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Quintana again called for such restrictions to be eased to protect the country's most vulnerable in the face of a severe food shortage.

Related Topics

Firing Shortage World United Nations Russia China Nuclear Seoul North Korea January Border 2017 2020 Market All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Euro Area Annual Inflation Speeds Up to Record 5.1 ..

Euro Area Annual Inflation Speeds Up to Record 5.1% in January - Eurostat

2 minutes ago
 Inter varsity cricket tournament kicks off in Nawa ..

Inter varsity cricket tournament kicks off in Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 7kg hashish recovered

7kg hashish recovered

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to uplift public sector schools' ..

Balochistan govt to uplift public sector schools' standard at par with English ..

2 minutes ago
 Four hurt as bus hit auto-rickshaw

Four hurt as bus hit auto-rickshaw

6 minutes ago
 Voting for 4th phase of local elections underway i ..

Voting for 4th phase of local elections underway in India's Uttar Pradesh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>