UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Expert Warns 176Mln People Worldwide Could To Fall Into Poverty Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:03 PM

UN Expert Warns 176Mln People Worldwide Could to Fall Into Poverty Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Olivier De Schutter, the UN rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, urged the world leaders on Friday to adopt improved social protection measures, as over 170 million people were at risk of falling into poverty due to the coronavirus pandemic-related hardships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Olivier De Schutter, the UN rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, urged the world leaders on Friday to adopt improved social protection measures, as over 170 million people were at risk of falling into poverty due to the coronavirus pandemic-related hardships.

"The economic downturn resulting from the pandemic is unprecedented in times of peace since the Great Depression, he said, adding another 176 million people could fall into poverty when using a poverty baseline of 3.20 USD/day. This is equivalent to an increase in the poverty rate of 2.3 percentage points compared to a no-COVID-19 scenario," the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a press release that accompanied the report.

De Schutter noted in his report that the World Bank's $589 billion pledge for social protection in 113 countries would fail to prevent people from falling into poverty since many of the poorest were excluded from the social protection schemes.

"The social safety nets put into place are full of holes. These current measures are generally short-term, the funding is insufficient, and many people will inevitably fall between the cracks," the UN independent expert said, as cited in the press release.

The expert reiterated his call for stronger social protection measures, guided by human rights principles, to eradicate poverty.

To date, 27.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, along with over 905,000 related fatalities, according to the World Health Organization. The pandemic has caused enormous disruption in the global economy, sending millions into poverty.

Related Topics

World World Bank United Nations From Billion Million Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Glowing tributes paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali ..

45 minutes ago

Pompeo, Afghan negotiators converge on Qatar for p ..

45 minutes ago

France says Covid crisis 'worsening', aims to avoi ..

45 minutes ago

US Should Develop 'Khashoggi Sanctions' to Protect ..

45 minutes ago

Maxwell and Marsh rally Australia against England ..

48 minutes ago

US backs Taliban release amid French, Australian c ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.