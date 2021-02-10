UrduPoint.com
UN Expert Warns Myanmar Against Unnecessary Use Of Force In Protests - Statement

Wed 10th February 2021

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews on Wednesday warned Myanmar security forces against the use of excessive force in mass protests given that such acts may amount to international crimes

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews on Wednesday warned Myanmar security forces against the use of excessive force in mass protests given that such acts may amount to international crimes.

"I am alarmed at the increasing levels of force against peaceful protesters," Andrews said in a statement. "Myanmar military personnel and police need to know that 'following orders' is no defense for committing atrocities and any such defense will fail, regardless of their place in the chain of command. International crimes are manifestly unlawful."

The expert said it was crucial for security forces to stand down before there are more casualties among protesters exercising their rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

"Security forces, including commanders, soldiers and other security personnel have a moral, professional and legal obligation to protect the people of Myanmar, not provoke or assault them," Andrews added.

For the fifth consecutive day mass rallies have continued in Myanmar on Wednesday. Several thousand people are protesting across the country against the military coup, despite the ban on assembly of groups of more than four people.

According media reports, police used teargas, rubber bullets and live ammunition to disperse largely peaceful protesters who have been calling on the military to relinquish power and release detained officials, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The Myanmar military seized power on February 1, hours before the newly-elected government was due to begin the inaugural parliament session. The military claimed that Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party stole the election on November 8.

The military declared a one-year nationwide state of emergency, pledging to hold a new election after it expires.

