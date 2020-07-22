UN Experts Ask Iran to Furlough Jailed Activist Mohammadi Who Showed Coronavirus Symptoms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) UN experts asked Iran on Wednesday to temporarily free human rights activist Narges Mohammadi from prison and move her to hospital after she developed coronavirus symptoms.

"For those with underlying health conditions, such as Ms. Mohammadi, it may have life-or-death consequences. The Iranian authorities must act now before it is too late," they said.

The vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center has been in detention since 2015 on charges of running an illegal group. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison the following year, of which she was to serve 10 years.

The panel of 16 UN experts said the 48-year-old showed coronavirus symptoms last month and her condition soon worsened. She was tested for the virus on July 8 but has been denied access to the results, despite her cellmates testing positive.