UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Experts Ask Iran To Furlough Jailed Activist Mohammadi Who Showed Coronavirus Symptoms

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:30 PM

UN Experts Ask Iran to Furlough Jailed Activist Mohammadi Who Showed Coronavirus Symptoms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) UN experts asked Iran on Wednesday to temporarily free human rights activist Narges Mohammadi from prison and move her to hospital after she developed coronavirus symptoms.

"For those with underlying health conditions, such as Ms. Mohammadi, it may have life-or-death consequences. The Iranian authorities must act now before it is too late," they said.

The vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center has been in detention since 2015 on charges of running an illegal group. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison the following year, of which she was to serve 10 years.

The panel of 16 UN experts said the 48-year-old showed coronavirus symptoms last month and her condition soon worsened. She was tested for the virus on July 8 but has been denied access to the results, despite her cellmates testing positive.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran May July 2015 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

51 minutes ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister appoints Amin Aslam as SAPM with Fe ..

2 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.