UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Experts Call For Action To Stop Enforced Disappearances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:14 PM

UN experts call for action to stop enforced disappearances

A group of UN human rights experts has called on the international community to strengthen cooperation to enable timely and effective investigations and prosecutions of those behind enforced disappearances, raising concerns about the multiplying effect of impunity

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) ::A group of UN human rights experts has called on the international community to strengthen cooperation to enable timely and effective investigations and prosecutions of those behind enforced disappearances, raising concerns about the multiplying effect of impunity.

Impunity is a distinctive trait of most enforced disappearances, and it has a multiplying effect, generating additional suffering and anguish for the victims and their families,� Luciano Hazan, chairman of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances*, told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The international community should not be neutral in the face of such suffering, but rather strengthen cooperation efforts, increase the assistance available to victims, and pursue judicial investigations and prosecutions both at the local and international levels.� On behalf of the five-member team, Hazan presented a thematic reporton the standards and public policies needed for effective investigation of these cases.

States must also guarantee the autonomy and independence of the authorities charged with the criminal investigation and prosecution, including of the judicial authorities�, he said.

Hazan added that the coronavirus pandemic has affected enforced disappearances, not only creating new contexts in which these may occur, but also affecting how States respond to them.

The measures adopted to fight against the pandemic such as confinement or the re-deployment of security forces to control their implementation, obviously have affected the capacity of all actors to conduct search and investigation of enforced disappearances,� he said.

In this respect, Hazan referred to eight Key Guidelines on COVID � 19 and Enforced Disappearances,, issued last week by the Working Group, jointly with the Committee on Enforced Disappearances. These guidelines aim to assist and guide member States in adhering to their international obligations related to enforced disappearance, during the COVID-19 pandemic,� he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Guide Geneva Independence May Criminals All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IGP orders transfer, posting of top 45 police offi ..

14 minutes ago

Woman, grandson die, three injured in roof collaps ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against illegal construction of resident ..

2 minutes ago

Armenia's Opposition Parties Plan Nationwide Rally ..

2 minutes ago

RSA to feature in National Sports Festival for Spe ..

2 minutes ago

Twitter Launches Campaign Motivating US Users to R ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.