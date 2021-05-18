UN Experts Call for End to Violence in Mideast to Address Denial of Palestinian Rights

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Human rights experts working for the United Nations have called for an end to the violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip in order to address the denial of the rights of Palestinians, UN Special Rapporteurs said on Tuesday.

"UN human rights experts called on the international community to demand an immediate end to the violence in Gaza and Israel, and to act decisively to address the underlying source of the conflict: the denial of collective and individual rights of the Palestinian people," the Special Rapporteurs said.

The call comes amid rocket exchanges and other forms of clashes between Israelis and Palestinians that have resulted in the death of at least ten Israelis and 220 Palestinians.

The Special Rapporteurs - who include experts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, peaceful assembly and protection of human rights - also said the United States has failed to leverage its special relationship with Israel to help enforce an immediate ceasefire.