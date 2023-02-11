UrduPoint.com

UN Experts Call For Lifting Sanctions On Quake-Ravaged Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) UN's external experts on Friday called on the international community to take swift measures to respond to the consequences of devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and lift all economic restrictions placed on Damascus.

"It is imperative for the international community and in particular sanctioning states to undertake prompt action by putting an end to unilateral sanctions against Syria, a country deprived of critical infrastructure and in dire need of recovery and reconstruction, following the decade-long war," independent UN experts said in a statement, released by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The experts commended the efforts of those involved in dealing with the aftermath of earthquakes and helping people in need.

"For such interventions to be effective, there is a need for an enabling environment for international cooperation and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance, including of food, medicines, medical equipment, and construction material, among others, as well as unimpeded financial flows to support such assistance, all of which are constrained by current sanctions regimes against countries such as Syria," the statement read.

The UN experts also welcomed decisions by some countries to ease Syria sanctions by issuing general licenses. However, the experts noted that "such systems of humanitarian carve-outs may not be sufficient to address the long term negative effects of sanctions, as well as business over-compliance with sanctions and financial de-risking."

Members of the Syrian diaspora abroad are reportedly not able to send financial assistance through remittances or other means of financing to their families in the country because of the sanctions, the experts added.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 20,000 people, including more than 19,000 in Turkey, and knocked down thousands of homes. A slew of countries and international organizations extended assistance to both countries, including by sending search and rescue teams.

