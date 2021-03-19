UN Experts Call for Prosecuting Crimes Against Humanity in Myanmar

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) UN human rights experts on Thursday said states should consider invoking universal jurisdiction to prosecute any potential crimes against humanity committed during attacks on protesters in Myanmar.

"These incidents form part of a disturbing emerging pattern of systematic and widespread attacks against the civilian population of Myanmar, and those responsible should be held criminally responsible under international law. States may therefore investigate and prosecute any commander or perpetrator responsible for these acts, including under the principle of universal jurisdiction," the experts said in a statement.

The UN experts are concerned that there are acts of violence being committed in Myanmar that "may amount to crimes against humanity," according to the statement.

According to UN experts' data, at least 121 people have been killed by security forces since last Friday and over 2,400 people have been detained since the military rulers ousted the democratically elected Government on 1 February 2021.

In addition, the experts said they are concerned about forced evictions.

As an example, the experts, citing reports, said security forces forcibly evicted around 960 residents at gunpoint in the Mingalar Taung Nyunt neighborhood of Yangon as punishment for taking part in a pro-democracy general strike. Such forced evictions took place in many other states including Chin State (Hakka and Falam), Sagaing State (Homalin) and Shan State (Taungyyi), the statement added.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Children's Fund called on Myanmar's security forces to refrain from violence against children as at least five have been reported killed since protests began in February.