(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) UN experts have found no traces of explosives at the Russia-administered Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) despite warnings voiced by Kiev, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Wednesday, adding, however, that some other parts of the facility were yet to be inspected.

Last Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once more accused Russia of preparing to blow up the site, saying in a video statement that Russian troops had placed objects resembling explosives on ZNPP roofs. Similar claims made by the Ukrainian leader in the past weeks had sent IAEA experts scrambling to inspect the site.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have in recent days continued to inspect parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) - without seeing any mines or explosives - but are still waiting to gain the necessary access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 following recent reports that explosives may have been placed there," the atomic watchdog cited its chief as saying.

Ukraine also accused Russia of destroying a crucial downstream dam near the nuclear plant in early June. Russia denied the accusations, saying Ukraine struck the Kakhovka dam with missiles. Grossi said the watchdog was monitoring water availability for the cooling of the ZNPP reactors.

IAEA experts also reported hearing a series of explosions some distance away from the ZNPP, in what the agency's boss said was a stark reminder of potential nuclear safety and security risks facing Europe's largest nuclear site in a military conflict.