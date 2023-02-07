UN Experts Found No Evidence of North Korea Supplying Arms to Russia - Source

UN experts found no evidence to corroborate the United States' allegations North Korea supplied weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, a diplomatic source familiar with the report submitted to the UN Security Council committee told Sputnik

The experts submitted their confidential report to the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea, according to the source.

"Experts did not find any evidence that the US accusations regarding the supply of weapons from the DPRK to Russia have at least some basis," the diplomatic source said.

In an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti last week, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia's defense industry is working fine, when asked to comment on claims North Korea and Iran were helping Moscow with weapons.

In December, North Korea dismissed the allegations as "the most absurd rumor."