UN Experts Heading to Beirut for Emergency Response, Rescue Operations - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United Nations has sent search and rescue teams as well as healthcare specialists to Beirut following a massive explosion in the city on Tuesday, spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

"Specialists are being dispatched to Beirut at the moment to assist in the emergency response, both from the United Nations and multiple Member States.

Experts are en route to support urban search and rescue operations. Teams are also equipped to conduct rapid assessments about the situation on the ground and help coordinate emergency response activities," Haq said on Wednesday.

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) is also working with the Lebanese Ministry of Health to assess needs of hospitals and trauma centers caring for thousands of injured blast victims, Faq added.