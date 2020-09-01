UN Experts Receive Reports of 450 Cases of Torture in Belarus - OHCHR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) UN human rights experts are aware of 450 documented cases of torture and ill-treatment of people detained in Belarus for participating in anti-government protests, The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The experts received reports of 450 documented cases of torture and ill-treatment of people deprived of their liberty after the disputed presidential election on 9 August that led to mass protests and arrests," OHCHR said. "We are extremely alarmed at the hundreds of allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in police custody."

The UN experts said some 6,700 people were detained in recent weeks, including journalists and passers-by, amid protests following the disputed election.

The whereabouts and the state of health of at least six individuals are reportedly unknown to their relatives, they said.

On August 9, the Belarus opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died and several hundred others have sustained injuries during the ongoing unrest.