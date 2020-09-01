UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Experts Receive Reports Of 450 Cases Of Torture In Belarus - OHCHR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:44 PM

UN Experts Receive Reports of 450 Cases of Torture in Belarus - OHCHR

UN human rights experts are aware of 450 documented cases of torture and ill-treatment of people detained in Belarus for participating in anti-government protests, The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) UN human rights experts are aware of 450 documented cases of torture and ill-treatment of people detained in Belarus for participating in anti-government protests, The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The experts received reports of 450 documented cases of torture and ill-treatment of people deprived of their liberty after the disputed presidential election on 9 August that led to mass protests and arrests," OHCHR said. "We are extremely alarmed at the hundreds of allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in police custody."

The UN experts said some 6,700 people were detained in recent weeks, including journalists and passers-by, amid protests following the disputed election.

The whereabouts and the state of health of at least six individuals are reportedly unknown to their relatives, they said.

On August 9, the Belarus opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died and several hundred others have sustained injuries during the ongoing unrest.

Related Topics

Election Police Interior Ministry United Nations Vote Died Belarus August Opposition

Recent Stories

Chinese bus offers new evidence of airborne corona ..

26 seconds ago

Aviation minister expresses solidarity with rain a ..

30 seconds ago

RIA Novosti Journalist Released From Police Depart ..

3 minutes ago

&#039;Ithra Dubai&#039; announces launch of Plot 3 ..

29 minutes ago

Russian Diplomats Checking Reports About RIA Novos ..

3 minutes ago

Shaukat for strict action against petrol pumps, CN ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.