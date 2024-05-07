Open Menu

UN Experts Slams Israel’s ‘sexual Assault And Violence’ Against Women, Children In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) UN human rights experts on Monday condemned as “unacceptable” Israeli military's violence against women and children during its massive attacks in Gaza, particularly sexual violence and enforced disappearances.

“We are appalled that women are being targeted by Israel with such vicious, indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks, seemingly sparing no means to destroy their lives and deny them their fundamental human rights,” the seven special rapporteurs said in a joint statement.

The statement pointed to “continued reports of sexual assault and violence against women and girls, including against those detained by Israeli occupation forces.”

Since Oct. 7, Israel’s relentless attacks in Gaza have killed more than 34,700 people — most of them women and children — according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The UN experts said Israel’s widespread destruction of housing in Gaza and the fact that Palestinians were having to live in “precarious” conditions in makeshift tents had a disproportionate impact on women and girls, particularly on their personal security and privacy.

“The treatment of pregnant and lactating women continues to be appalling, with the direct bombardment of hospitals and deliberate denial of access to health care facilities by Israeli snipers,” they added.

More than 180 women per day were giving birth without pain relief, while hundreds of babies have died due to a lack of electricity for incubators, they said.

These conditions have led to a surge in miscarriages, the experts said.

They said Israeli forces had “destroyed Gaza’s largest fertility clinic,” which stored embryos, and estimated that 690,000 women and girls in Gaza were deprived of menstrual hygiene products.

Meanwhile, The Israeli mission to the UN in Geneva rejected what it claimed were "unsubstantiated allegations of sexual assaults and violence.”

More Stories From World