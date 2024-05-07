UN Experts Slams Israel’s ‘sexual Assault And Violence’ Against Women, Children In Gaza
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 10:30 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) UN human rights experts on Monday condemned as “unacceptable” Israeli military's violence against women and children during its massive attacks in Gaza, particularly sexual violence and enforced disappearances.
“We are appalled that women are being targeted by Israel with such vicious, indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks, seemingly sparing no means to destroy their lives and deny them their fundamental human rights,” the seven special rapporteurs said in a joint statement.
The statement pointed to “continued reports of sexual assault and violence against women and girls, including against those detained by Israeli occupation forces.”
Since Oct. 7, Israel’s relentless attacks in Gaza have killed more than 34,700 people — most of them women and children — according to Gaza’s health ministry.
The UN experts said Israel’s widespread destruction of housing in Gaza and the fact that Palestinians were having to live in “precarious” conditions in makeshift tents had a disproportionate impact on women and girls, particularly on their personal security and privacy.
“The treatment of pregnant and lactating women continues to be appalling, with the direct bombardment of hospitals and deliberate denial of access to health care facilities by Israeli snipers,” they added.
More than 180 women per day were giving birth without pain relief, while hundreds of babies have died due to a lack of electricity for incubators, they said.
These conditions have led to a surge in miscarriages, the experts said.
They said Israeli forces had “destroyed Gaza’s largest fertility clinic,” which stored embryos, and estimated that 690,000 women and girls in Gaza were deprived of menstrual hygiene products.
Meanwhile, The Israeli mission to the UN in Geneva rejected what it claimed were "unsubstantiated allegations of sexual assaults and violence.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment
More Stories From World
-
UN pledges to stand with Gazans amid reports Hamas has accepted ceasefire deal27 seconds ago
-
Israel bombards Rafah ahead of talks aimed at sealing truce deal10 minutes ago
-
Boeing Starliner crewed mission postponed shortly before launch10 minutes ago
-
Courtnae Paul, the S.African chasing Olympic breakdancing glory10 minutes ago
-
Boeing probed in US over possible falsified records on 78720 minutes ago
-
Crystal Palace thrash Man Utd 4-0 to leave Ten Hag's future in doubt30 minutes ago
-
Man Utd rut 'not good enough' but Ten Hag vows to fight on40 minutes ago
-
Amazon says will invest $9 billion in Singapore40 minutes ago
-
Putin: The autocrat eyeing a new world order40 minutes ago
-
New York judge threatens Trump with jail for gag order violations50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan pushes for preventing weaponization of outer-space to avert threats to peace2 hours ago
-
Boeing probed in US over possible falsified records on 7872 hours ago