UN Experts Strongly Condemn Execution Of Kurdish Prisoner In Iran

UN Experts Strongly Condemn Execution of Kurdish Prisoner in Iran

Independent human rights experts of the United Nations on Wednesday strongly condemned the execution of a Kurdish prisoner, Heidar Ghorbani, in Iranian prison in violation of the country's international obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Independent human rights experts of the United Nations on Wednesday strongly condemned the execution of a Kurdish prisoner, Heidar Ghorbani, in Iranian prison in violation of the country's international obligations.

Ghorbani was arrested in October 2016 in connection with the killing of three members of a pro-government paramilitary group and was accused of belonging to an armed rebellion. He denied all accusations, but was sentenced to death after a trial marred by reports of torture and other violations.

The prisoner was reportedly executed in Sanandaj Central Prison at dawn on December 19 without prior notice to his lawyers and family.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran executed Mr.

Ghorbani in secret, on the basis of overbroad provisions, following a deeply flawed process, and while his case was still under consideration by the Supreme Court. In the context of continuing protests and widespread dissatisfaction with the authorities, we are concerned that such an arbitrary execution has been carried out to spread fear," the experts said in a statement published by the UN human rights agency.

Tehran's decision to proceed with the execution can be considered as "yet another sign of clear disregard for their obligations under international human rights law," the experts noted.

They further urged Iran to halt the imposition and execution of the death penalty in the country.

