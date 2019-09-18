UrduPoint.com
UN Experts Travel To Saudi Arabia To Probe Attack On Oil Facilities - Guterres

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) A team of United Nations experts has begun a visit to Saudi Arabia to investigate the recent attacks on Aramco oil facilities, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Indeed, in line with the resolution 2231 of the Security Council with a clear mandate for that purpose, UN experts, indicated by the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, have already left for Saudi Arabia," Guterres said. "They will be doing their job according to the mandate that the SC has given them.

"

Over the weekend, two Saudi Aramco oil facilities were struck in drone attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthis. The incident halved Saudi Arabia's daily oil output and triggered a surge of oil prices worldwide. The United States has blamed Iran for the attacks, but Tehran has firmly denied any involvement.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said he ordered the Treasury Department to substantially increase sanctions on Tehran following the attacks.

